CADILLAC — Two great pitching performances and the offense to go along with them.
Cadillac made it look easy as it swept Manistee 10-0 and 5-1 in a pair of non-conference games Friday at Mills Field.
Cole Jenema threw a no-hitter in the opener and Derek Satchell came back with a strong performance in the nightcap.
"Our bats came alive tonight," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "I am proud of how the boys played today.
"We kept the pressure Manistee all night and we will see how this sets us up for the rest of the season."
Jenema allowed no hits and one walk while striking out nine.
At the plate, Jakin Metzger had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs; Satchell two hits and an RBI; Kaleb McKinley two hits, including a double; Miles Maury a run-scoring double; Jenema two hits and an RBI; Colin Hess a run-scoring triple; Ethan Sharp two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; and Fisher Moore two hits and an RBI.
Satchell got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Satchell had two hits; McKinley a hit; Brenden McRoberts a hit and an RBI; Collin Johnston two doubles; Carson Raasio a two-run double; and Logan McGee a run-scoring double.
Cadillac (2-2-2 overall) is at Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Vikings sweep Farwell
CADILLAC — A little excitement never hurts.
Senior Alana Hoffert collected a walk-off single to lead Cadillac to a 4-3 win over Farwell in the first game of a non-league doubleheader. The Vikings beat the Eagles 8-5 in the second game.
"The girls showed some real grit tonight and never gave up or stopped believing in one another," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "The girls came through in the clutch and put the bat on the ball."
Ashlyn Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing three earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Lundquist had a hit; Hoffert two hits and an RBI; Emma Maury a double and a triple; Layke Sims a hit and two RBIs; and Stella Balcom two hits.
Lundquist got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 11.
At the plate, Lundquist had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Mady Smith a double and an RBI; Hoffert two hits and two RBIs; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit; Maury a double; Sims a hit; Molly McKeever a hit and two RBIs; and Balcom a hit and two RBIs.
Cadillac (6-2 overall) is at Traverse City Central on Thursday.
