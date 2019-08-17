CADILLAC — That's a solid start.
Cadillac opened its boys tennis season by taking second in the first Don Samardich Memorial Invitational it hosted on Friday.
Zeeland East won the event with 22 points while the Vikings were second at 13, Mount Pleasant third at 11 and Elk Rapids fourth with two points.
"The tennis locomotive has been a bit dormant but today it was filled with Mad Dogs," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "Everyone contributed points to our overall standing which makes me very happy.
"We've been working diligently on several aspects of the game and today it really came through for us. The kids are much improved in just four days."
Jack Schmittdiel went 1-2 at No. 1 singles. He lost to Zeeland East 6-0, 6-0; beat Elk Rapids 7-6, 6-5; and lost to Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-3.
Fisher Moore went 2-1 at No. 2. He beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0; lost to Zeeland East 6-3, 6-4; and beat Elk Rapids 6-0, 6-2.
Henry Schmittdiel went 2-1 at No. 3. He lost to Zeeland East 6-0, 6-0; beat Elk Rapids 6-3, 6-1; and beat Mount Pleasant 6-3, 7-5.
Davin Brown went 2-1 at No. 4. He beat Elk Rapids 6-3, 7-5; lost to Zeeland East 6-1, 6-2; and beat Mount Pleasant 6-1, 6-4.
Cole Crisman and Gavin Aldrich, at No. 1 doubles, lost to Mount Pleasant 7-5, 6-3; beat Elk Rapids 6-3, 1-6, 10-4; and lost to Zeeland East 6-1, 6-0.
Austin Kailing and Logan Collins, at No. 2, lost to Zeeland East 6-0, 6-0; beat Elk Rapids 7-5, 7-6; and beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-3.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson, at No. 3, beat Elk Rapids 6-3, 6-0; lost to Zeeland East 6-1, 6-1; and beat Mount Pleasant 1-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-2; lost to Zeeland East 6-1, 7-6; and beat Elk Rapids 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.
Cadillac is at Alma on Thursday.
