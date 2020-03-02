GAYLORD — After winning an MHSAA Division 2 boys bowling regional on Friday, Cadillac is sending three individuals to state finals, as well.
Kyle Vermilyea took sixth, Dylan Vermilyea seventh and Korbin Keller 10th during singles competition Saturday in Gaylord.
“It was a day filled with ups and downs but when the last ball was thrown, we weren’t really sure what was going to happen,‘ Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. “The competition was extremely close.‘
Kyle Vermilyea overcame a slow start to finish sixth with 1,183 pins while Dylan Vermilyea was right behind at 1,181.
“Dylan had a much more stable day than Kyle but didn’t really have any huge games but really did a great job making most of his spares so he also didn’t have any terrible games,‘ Moore said.
Keller finished 10th — the final qualifying spot — by a mere two pins.
Kyle Perry took 17th, just 42 pins back from 10th while Connor Putman was 27th overall.
Team competition is Friday at Century Bowl in Waterford while individual competition takes place Saturday.
On the girls’ side, Olivia Bush took 59th, Erin Foster 64th, Eddie Kelsey 70th, Jessica Gottleber 75th, Riley Fitzgerald 76th and Morgan Hale 81st.
