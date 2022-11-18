Cadillac set for D2 semis, Divine Child

CADILLAC — There’s a number of Cadillac volleyball players that can lay claim to being in the Final Four.
After all, the Vikings have been on the state’s biggest stage six times under longtime head coach Michelle Brines.
There’s a new distinction now, though.
Cadillac has a handful of players who get to say they’ve done it twice.
The Vikings make their second trip to the MHSAA Division 2 state semifinals in three years when they face Dearborn Divine Child at 6:30 p.m. today at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
Cadillac last appeared in the state semifinals at the end of the COVID-altered 2020 season where it lost to Grand Rapids Christian.
“It’s super exciting,” Brines said. “I’ve never had anyone get their twice as a player. They’ve gone as managers and gone as players but nobody in the program has been able to do it two times.
“It’s kind of crazy because even for me, you leave there saying you may never get back there. For it to be my sixth time, it just seems pretty surreal. It seems like we do it every three or four years but to do it again already is pretty awesome.”
The Vikings (34-10-4 overall) find themselves in this position thanks to a four-set win over Grand Rapids West Catholic in the quarterfinal round Tuesday.
A couple of things stood out to Brines from that match.
The first is Cadillac came out a little calmer and just played volleyball. And while the Vikings dropped the first set to West Catholic, there was a different vibe on the floor.
In previous tournament, their anxiety was palpable.
“I felt like I didn’t sense the nerves as much in that match from my team,” Brines said. “We were a little slow getting out of the gate. They had a run, then we had a run and then they had a run again and we didn’t finish but it was kind of like there wasn’t any panic.”
Instead, Cadillac turned it around and won three straight sets to send West Catholic packing.
Defense was the Vikings’ other calling card.
While the offense got big points here and there, it was Cadillac’s defense, passing and just simply keeping balls alive that earned them the win. There were a number of long rallies in the match but the Vikings won more and more of them as the night wore on.
“The defense that night was outstanding,” Brines said. “Like maybe the best I’ve seen in a while from most of my teams. We were just relentless in pursuit of the ball.”
That will be key again today as Cadillac makes another attempt at playing for a state championship on Saturday.
Brines is 0-5 in the semifinal round yet each time Cadillac is there, it seems as if the Vikings are facing the overwhelming favorite to win it all.
That was the case against Grand Rapids Christian two years ago and in previous attempts against Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, North Branch and Lakewood.
This time around, powerhouse North Branch and Grand Rapids South Christian are on the other side of the bracket and the Vikings face a Divine Child team that is 16-18-1 coming into the match.
That’s a little deceiving, though, as the Falcons play in one of the toughest leagues in the state in the Detroit Catholic League Central Division against Bloomfield Hills Marian, Notre Dame Prep and Farmington Hills Mercy.
Divine Child has won eight of its last nine matches and has lost just two sets over five post-season matches.
“We’re not seeing the powerhouse but Divine Child is there for a reason,” Brines said. “We’ve both been challenged by our schedule, though.
“Anything we see against them isn’t going to be anything we haven’t seen already at some point this season. It’s going to come down to who can settle down and play in that environment because we’re both good teams.”
Divine Child is led by 5-foot, 11-inch senior outside hitter Reese Ringwelski (188 kills) and 5-10 junior middle Chio Ibegbu.
Cadillac counters with 6-4 junior middle Carissa Musta (457 kills, 165 blocks) and 5-9 senior outside hitter Joslyn Seeley (373 kills, 388 digs). Junior middle Makenzie Johns also has 197 kills.
