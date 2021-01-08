Cadillac set for Forest Hills Eastern in D4 regional

CADILLAC — It's go-time.
At least they're pretty certain of that fact.
Cadillac last took the field on Nov. 13 when it beat Sault Ste. Marie in an MHSAA Division 4 football playoff contest.
Fast-forward almost eight weeks and the Vikings are ready to host Forest Hills Eastern in a regional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
It's just the next step in what's become the craziest — and the longest — high school football season in state history thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Cadillac junior linebacker Collin Johnston, who picked up a couple of all-state honors since the Vikings last played, thought they were done but he's more than ready to play football in January.
"I thought we were done. I was not expecting to come back at all," he said. "I definitely think we're ready, though. All of us have been working hard and doing what we could do while we were off.
"We've put in two really good weeks of practice for Saturday's game."
It hasn't been easy stopping and starting, plus being tested three times a week for a COVID antigen but it what it is.
"I definitely think it has been a hump to get over," Johnston said. "A lot of guys shut off around the holidays and it was kind of difficult to get back to where we need to be but we came out of that."
Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory is proud of this team's resiliency when it comes to the roller-coaster of emotions everyone has been riding.
"It's really a credit to our kids because the year has been such a roller-coaster ride and the kids have had plenty of opportunities to tap out and let it affect their morale," he said. "They haven't done that. They refuse to do that.
"They've remained hungry. I've been really proud of how we've approached practice and the intensity we've had there. We've put together some pretty good practices. It just goes to show how good the kids are here and how much fun it is to coach them."
Those practices are shorter because the daylight doesn't last all that long in early January and it's kind of cold out on that field. That's made getting things done a more streamlined process than it would be in September and October.
"Because of the diminishing daylight and the temperatures, we've had to be even more intentional and even more efficient with how we structure practices," Mallory said. "We're trying to find a balance between the level of play we need and doing too much. We don't want to burn them out because it's been a really long season.
"I like how our coaches have responded and I really like how our kids responded."
A lot of that comes from leadership Mallory has on this team. Cadillac has a solid group of seniors but a numbers of juniors fill those roles, as well.
"I feel like our kids are really starting to embrace what we do offensively and really taking pride in their abilities to block on the perimeter and really set the tone with their pads," he said. "I'm really proud of how we have a leadership collective rather than having a couple of guys to look to. It's a community effort."
Cadillac faces a Forest Hills Eastern team that's gotten hot in the post-season. The Hawks beat Allendale 42-0 in their playoff opener before beating a very good Spring Lake team 28-21 in OT in round two. FHE then beat Whitehall 41-13 in the district final before the shutdown.
"They play in a really tough conference...very similar to the type of conference we play in and they've got some really good skill players," Mallory said of Forest Hills Eastern. "They've really turned it on in the playoffs, scoring a lot of points against some really good teams and they are playing good defense against them.
"We'll have our work cut out for us."
Quarterback Cal Doyle is headed to Davenport University next year while his favorite targets are the talented combination of Grant Lancaster (Grand Valley) and Jacob Armbrester.
With that in mind, it's all about ball control for Cadillac.
"Holding on to the ball is going to be big against an explosive offense like they've got," Mallory said. "Us controlling the clock and turning it into a knife fight in a phone booth is the type of game we want it to be."
The winner of Saturday's game faces either Edwardsburg or Grand Rapids South Christian in a state semifinal contest on Jan. 16.
