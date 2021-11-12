Cadillac set for Unity Christian in D4 regional final

CADILLAC — The road to their third straight Elite Eight has been anything but smooth.
Some of that is the opponent. Some of that is their own creation.
Cadillac played two tight games in the first two rounds of the MHSAA Division 4 playoffs against Fruitport and Whitehall. That’s to be expected in the post-season.
The not-as-good news is some of those bumps in the road are their own doing with unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul penalties.
While the Vikings survived in the past two weeks, that road gets much, much tougher this week.
Cadillac faces Hudsonville Unity Christian in a regional title game at 7 p.m. today at Jenison High School with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.
The Vikings (9-2 overall) beat Whitehall 24-14 to win their third straight district title last Friday while the Crusaders (11-0) overwhelmed Grand Rapids Christian 79-21 to advance.
Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said the issues have been addressed in practice and in meetings with the knowledge that if it continues this week, things could get out of hand in a hurry against a much stronger opponent.
“We were both dealt and created some adversity that we needed to overcome Friday night and I was happy with how we were able to overcome it,” Mallory said. “That said, if we expect to continue our run, we must do a better job keeping our emotions in check.
“In our last two games, we strayed away from the classy and poised style of play that we typically play with and it has hurt us significantly. I am confident that we were able to get our issues corrected at practice and we look forward to having another opportunity to play the game we love.”
That’s become a fun thing for a Cadillac program making its third straight regional final appearance. It started with a regional final appearance against Grand Rapids Catholic in 2019, advanced to the state championship game last season and now has moved into the third round again.
The Vikings have 17 seniors on the roster and that’s a lot of experience. The three years add up to another nine games worth of experience for the seniors and six games for a strong junior class, as well.
“The playoff runs that we have made the last two years have been extremely valuable to our development,” Mallory said. “Our guys have shown what it takes to win a game like this.”
Few gave Cadillac much of a chance in the state semifinals last year against perennial power Edwardsburg but the Vikings clipped the Eddies 28-26 on their home field, stopping a key two-point conversion in the game’s final minutes.
Unity Christian enters the game unbeaten and having outscored teams 640-135 this year. That’s an average of 58.1 points per game offensively with Wing-T as its base offense.
Mallory said the Crusaders have a lot of talent on their roster and the Vikings will have to play well.
“Unity Christian is a very skilled football team,” he said. “They apply a lot of pressure on offense and don’t make mistakes on defense.
“While not many people are giving us a shot in this game, I am confident that our guys will be ready to play.”
The winner of today’s game faces either Edwardsburg (11-0) or Grand Rapids South Christian (8-3) in a state semifinal contest Nov. 20 at a neutral site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.