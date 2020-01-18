CADILLAC — You've probably heard that defense wins championships.
Well, their defense has them in first place at the moment.
Cadillac put together another strong defensive effort and beat Alpena 47-27 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings (7-0 overall) are 4-0 in the league headed toward the halfway point of the season.
"I am super, super happy with the way we played defensively," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "We took care of the glass, too, and were plus-14 there."
Cadillac led 14-11 after the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime. Both teams slogged through a rough third quarter and the Vikings were up 24-19 going into the fourth.
Viking senior Logan Wilde scored eight quick points, though, on a pair of 3-pointers around a layup to give his team a spark.
"Logan gave us that lift early in the fourth to help us pull away," Benzenberg said. "That was big."
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 13 points and nine rebounds while Tipp Baker added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Wilde had 10 points and six rebounds.
Cadillac hosts Essexville Garber on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 47-41. Jay Gulish paced the Vikings with 16 points and Aden Gurden scored eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 53-34. Derek Rood paced the Vikings with 15 points and Riley Wade scored 14.
