BELDING — Things are starting to click.
And even more important, things are starting to get cleaner.
That’s where Shawn Jackson is happiest.
Cadillac continued its improved play of late as it beat previously-undefeated Belding 24-6 in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The win moves the Vikings to 5-2 overall heading into homecoming next Friday against unbeaten and state-ranked Portland.
“Our kids played well,” Jackson said. “That’s the best and cleanest we’ve played all year.
“No bad penalties and no bad turnovers…those are things I harp on every week. If we play clean like this, we will continue to get better.”
Aside from those two items, the Vikings are also getting healthier at the right time. Cadillac had key parts missing here and there from the start of the season but — knock on wood — they’re coming back.
“We had some things where the pieces just didn’t fit but now everybody is getting healthy and getting on board,” Jackson added. “The more practice, the better you get.”
Cadillac took a 3-0 lead early on a 17-yard field goal by Teegan Baker before Belding responded to make it 6-3 late in the first quarter.
The Vikings went up 10-6 on an 11-yard run by Kaleb McKinley just two minutes into the second quarter. McKinley scored from 1 yard out to make it 17-6 with 5:08 to go in the first half.
It stayed that way until late in the third quarter when Chris Reinhold scored from a yard out to make it 24-6.
While the offense got the job done, the defense held the run-dominant Black Knights to just 96 yards rushing and 118 yards of total offense.
“We dominated pretty much from start to finish,” Jackson said.
McKinley finished with 92 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries while Reinhold had 28 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Charlie Howell, playing with an injured finger, was 12 of 21 passing for 134 yards. Jackson Hilt caught four passes for 38 yards while Derek Rood caught two for 33 yards.
Eli Main led the way defensively with eight tackles while Baker had seven. Reinhold and Gabe Cochrane each had five tackles.
