GAYLORD — The bottom line is it's a win.
Sure, they've got some things to clean up ahead of a big one next week but they get to do that with a smile on their face.
Cadillac ran its record to 2-0 with a 21-7 win over Gaylord in a Big North Conference football contest Friday night.
The Vikings moved the ball well on the Blue Devils but had some mistakes that prevented them from totally taking control of the contest.
"At the end of the day, winning football games is hard so we're happy to watch our kids compete and come away with a win," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "I was happy overall with our execution but we came up short on a couple of drives because we didn't finish."
Scoreless after one quarter, Cadillac got on the board first when Collin Johnston scored from 8 yards out to put the Vikings up 8-0 just 15 seconds into the second quarter.
The Vikings went up 14-0 on a 3-yard run by Noah Cochrane with 1:13 to go in the first half. Cochrane then finished the scoring for Cadillac on an 8-yard run in the third quarter to make it 21-0.
A couple of the Vikings' mistakes on offense and one special teams error but the defense in a tough spot but Cadillac answered each time, including once inside its own 5 on a muffed punt.
"We had some mistakes early that put our defense in some bad situations," Mallory said. "I was really happy to see how they were able overcome that and battle through some bad field position."
Aden Gurden paced Cadillac with 76 yards rushing on 12 carries while Carter Harsh added 65 yards on seven carries. Cochrane had 58 yards and two TDs on 12 carries while Johnston added 51 yards and a TD on three carries.
The Vikings totaled 292 yards on the ground. Gurden was 4 of 6 passing for 51 yards, including two catches by Colin Hess for 24 yards.
Johnston led the way defensively with 12 tackles while Kaleb McKinley had nine, Jakin Metzger eight and Gurden an interception.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City Central next Friday in a battle of unbeatens.
