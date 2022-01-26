LUDINGTON — Good defense.
A commitment to rebound.
Do those things and you’ll have a good chance most nights.
Cadillac got those two pieces and balanced scoring to beat Ludington 52-30 in a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The last time the two saw each other was in a Division 2 district final last March, a night that saw the Orioles rally after trailing most of the night and well into the fourth quarter.
While that game is long gone, there’s a chance these two will see each other again this March.
To that end, the Vikings put forth a good effort Tuesday.
“I was super excited with the intensity our guys played with on the defensive end,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “We have really, really been pressing the issue of rebounding, too, and tonight we were plus-20 on the glass. That was huge.”
Cadillac led 18-12 after the first quarter and then outscored Ludington 12-2 in the second for a commanding 30-14 halftime lead. It was 38-22 going into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings also got balanced scoring as Cole Jenema had 16 points while Aden Gurden added 11 points and six rebounds. Jaden Montague had 11 points while Eli Main added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists. Charlie Howell added nine rebounds and three assists.
“Eli and Aden were huge off the bench,” Benzenberg said. “When we get balance like that, we are really hard to guard.”
Cadillac hosts Gaylord in its Fan Appreciation Night Friday. Kids get free shirts and popcorn while there is a basket raffle for adults.
• Cadillac won the JV game 44-41. Kyle McGowan led the Vikings with 25 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, while Bailey Wade and Grant Wiliams each had six.
• Ludington won the freshman game 37-21. Aden Cole paced Cadillac with eight points while Kyle Hubbell and Caleb Richardson each had four.
