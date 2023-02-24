CADILLAC — Good defense and a hot-shooting first quarter did the job.
From there, it was a slugfest as Cadillac beat Ludington 26-16 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Vikings hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and it proved to be the difference in the game.
“Our defense was really good and we got off to a fast start,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “I am just really proud of the defensive effort.
“People have played a lot of zone against their size but we chose to just match up straight away with the. I am proud of Joslyn (Seeley), Makenzie (Johns), Jazmin (Angell) and Madelyn (Schamanek) for battling them all night. Our help defense was really good, too.”
Cadillac led 14-4 after the first quarter and 14-6 at halftime. It was 16-10 going into the fourth quarter before the Vikings were able to put it away.
Kaleigh Swiger paced Cadillac with six points while Madison Swiger had five. Madalie Dickerson and Ari Bryant each had four.
The Vikings wrap up the regular season today at Traverse City West before facing host Reed City in a Division 2 district contest Monday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 39-26. Reagan Schopieray paced the Vikings with 18 points and five steals while Kyah Narovich and Teagan Brown had eight points and four steals apiece.
ROSCOMMON — Pine River picked up its second straight win, beating Roscommon 46-36 in a Highland Conference contest.
“I was very impressed with our effort and defensive intensity tonight, especially after a snow day and a long bus ride,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “We had a little lapse in the second quarter and left some shooters with too much space but in the second half, we clamped it down.”
Pine River led 11-6 after the first quarter and 23-21 at halftime. It was 33-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Trevor Holmquist paced Pine River with 12 points and seven rebounds while Nathan Marks had 11 points and five steals. Evan Esiline had eight points and eight rebounds while Dante Fauble added seven points and four steals.
Pine River is at Kalkaska on Tuesday.
• Pine River won the JV game 55-46.
MESICK — Mesick scored a 48-42 win over Marion in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
“I thought we started a little bit sloppy,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “We had eight turnovers in the first half but some of that was Mesick’s defense. They got their hands up and deflected some of our passes.”
The Eagles cut it to 36-30 at one point but Mesick’s Ashtyn Simerson responded with two straight 3-pointers to push the lead back to double digits.
Simerson paced the Bulldogs with 18 points while Conner Simmer had 13 and Joe O’Neill added 12.
Cole Meyer paced Marion with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Mason Salisbury added 15 points and three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.