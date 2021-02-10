CADILLAC — There's little doubt this is going to be a wild ride.
It's been one since November and that's going to continue well into March.
For their part, Cadillac got started on the right foot as it beat Alpena 4-2 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Tuesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
With contact practices allowed starting Monday, there hasn't been a lot of time to get things organized nor will there be as most teams are playing three games a week to get in as many contests as possible.
"There's been so much uncertainty," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We usually have that week or two of good, solid game preparation in November but we're battling so many variables and unknowns this year.
"About the time you think you're ready to go, you've got to adjust again."
For Cadillac, that's even more important as the roster features 14 freshmen and sophomores versus very few upperclassmen.
That said, this season will get them prepared for a lot.
"We're going to have to learn to adjust on the fly because we're going to have limited practices," Graham said. "We have a lot of new guys and we were able to allow them the opportunity tonight to see what it's like to be under durress and then how to get out of that.
"We've come a long way in a short period of time."
Cadillac was the stronger team to start Tuesday. The Vikings got on the board first when Fisher Moore scored unassisted just 2:02 into the first period. Cadillac went up 2-0 when Moore scored again off assists from Kam Hearld and Bryan Farley.
"We put an initial strong push together, we were controlling the play, we were in their face and we were playing with urgency," Graham said. "We were making a lot of things happen.
"We got that two-goal lead, though, and I thought we got a little too comfortable. You could feel the rink tilt after that and they got us on our heels."
Alpena got one back two minutes into the second period when Anden Marceau found the back of the net but the Vikings responded when Farley scored his third goal of the game off an assist from Hearld with 1:37 left in the period.
The Wildcats made it 3-2 with a goal 1:30 into the third by Cam Young and it stayed that way until Moore buried an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining to seal it.
"For the first game, under these conditions, it's a nice win," Graham said. "We battled through a lot of different forms of adversity tonight."
Alpena outshot Cadillac 28-17 with Nathan Moore playing well for the Vikings between the pipes, stopping 26 of those shots.
The Vikings are at Gaylord today and host Traverse City Central on Friday.
