EAST KENTWOOD — The goal is to keep learning.
And winning.
Early on, they are doing just that.
Cadillac beat Ann Arbor Huron 2-0 in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at Kentwood Ice Arena, running their record to 2-0 overall.
The Vikings opened the season with a 10-4 win over Tawas on Wednesday.
“We were trying to build off Wednesday where we had a lot of good things occur,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We took commanding leads and then let them back in it but we buckled down in the third period.
“We really wanted to build off that against what we knew would be a bigger test that we hadn’t seen before.”
Friday’s game was scoreless through two period as each team generated chances but couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Vikings eventually got on the board at the 11:13 mark of the third period when Fisher Moore scored off assists Zach Beckhardt and Carson Carlington to make it 1-0.
Moore scored again with 3:09 remaining off an assist from Cadyn Rossell to make it 2-0 and Cadillac finished strong as Dylan Quartz recorded the shutout in goal.
“We played well defensively and then found a way to capitalize on our opportunities in the third period,” Graham added.
Cadillac faces Lenawee at 11 a.m. today in East Kentwood before facing Big Rapids in the annual 131 Challenge Cup Game Wednesday at Ferris State.
