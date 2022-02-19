CADILLAC — The good news is they scored seven goals.
The not-so-good news? They gave up five.
Cadillac wrapped up its regular season with a 7-5 win over Cheboygan in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
With that done, it’s time to focus on the post-season. The Vikings face Tawas in a Division 3 regional contest Tuesday at Ferris State.
“It’s a nice, hard-fought win,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “It’s a momentum-builder going into Monday’s practice for Tuesday’s playoff game.”
Yet it did little to relieve Graham’s stress level when it comes to his team’s defensive play. The veteran coach knows giving up four and five goals a game isn’t good.
“I thought we were taking two steps forward and three steps back at times tonight,” he said.
“Even when we had the lead, it didn’t feel like we were on control of the game.
“They kept grinding on us.”
Cadillac got on the board first when Carson Carlington scored 2:48 into the game off an assist from Fisher Moore.
Kam Hearld scored eight minutes later on the power play off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Moore to make it 2-0.
Cheboygan got one back with 4:47 left in the first period.
Kaleb McKinley made it 3-1 four minutes into the second period off an assist from Braeden Foster before the Chiefs cut it to 3-2 with 9:01 to go and then tied it at 3-3 with 6:13 to go in the period.
The Vikings responded when Logan Tuck scored off assists from Keanan Foster and Cadyn Rossell with 5:52 to go and then went up 5-3 when Jackson Hilt scored off assists from Schmittdiel and Moore about two minutes later.
Cheboygan got one back before the end of the period and it was 5-4.
Cadillac went up 6-4 when Hilt scored off an assist from Carlington midway through the third before Cheboygan made it 6-5 with 3:51 remaining. Moore answered with an unassisted goal 40 seconds later to seal the win.
“I thought we really played with more urgency in the third period with the intent of getting the puck out of the zone,” Graham said.
“They had to start taking some chances and we were able to generate some odd-man rushes.”
Dakota Vail stopped 28 of 33 shots in goal for Cadillac.
