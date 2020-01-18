CADILLAC — Cadillac used a big third period to pull away for a 5-3 win over Manistee in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Vikings started strong, scoring just 18 seconds into the game when Jack Schmittdiel found the back of the net but the momentum didn't last.
"We got a little complacent after that first goal," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We took quite a few penalties in the first period and had to climb out of a hole after that."
Manistee tied it at 1-1 in the second period before Jack Schmittdiel scored a power-play goal off an assist from Henry Schmittdiel to make it 2-1. The Chippewas responded 18 seconds later to tie it again.
"We put some things together in the second period but we kept letting them climb back into it," Graham said. "We could see more favorable puck movement in the second period and then carried that into the third."
Kam Herald scored a minute into the third period to give the Vikings a 3-2 lead before Jack Schmittdiel scored shorthanded to make it 4-2. Manistee got it back to 4-3 but Henry Schmittdiel scored off with 2:40 left off assists from Herald and Kaleb McKinley to seal it.
Cadillac hosts Big Rapids on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.