CADILLAC — Call it battling through and finding a way.
Cadillac found itself in a bit of penalty trouble but battled its way out and scored a 6-2 win over Mattawan in a non-conference hockey contest Friday night.
The Vikings were whistled for 13 penalties in the contest, making for a lot of time on special teams.
"We had our fair share of penalty trouble and had to fight our way out of several different holes," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "I thought we showed a lot of resiliency in our special teams play."
Mattawan scored first three minutes into the game before Bryan Farley scored unassisted three minutes later. Fisher Moore made it 2-1 off an assist from Logan Collins with 17 seconds left in the first period.
Kam Hearld opened the scoring for the Vikings in the third period off assists from Jackson Hilt and Moore before Kaleb McKinley scored off assists from Hilt and Moore to make it 4-1 midway through the third period.
The Wildcats got one back with 5:02 remaining before Moore scored unassisted with 2:27 left to make it 5-2. Zach Beckhardt closed the scoring off assists from Hearld and Moore with 5 seconds left.
"I thought we played well overall defensively and that gave us a chance to capitalize on some offensive opportunities in transition," Graham said.
Nathan Moore stopped 29 of 31 shots in the nets for Cadillac.
The Vikings are at Alpena on Monday.
