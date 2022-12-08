CADILLAC — There’s little doubt the smiles are brighter so far this year.
And there’s good reason.
After a rough couple of seasons developing a young core, the rewards are starting to come.
Cadillac ran its record to 6-0 as it beat the Mid-Michigan Storm 5-1 in a non-conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The unbeaten mark feels good to the Vikings and while veteran coach Scott Graham is proud of his team, he knows there’s still a ton of work to be done especially with the meat of the rugged Big North Conference schedule looming.
“We’ve still got to focus on that development process and while we’re generating some rewards from it, we can’t get complacent and comfortable,” he said. “We have to continue to impress upon ourselves the work needed as we get into the meat of our conference schedule that’s obviously forthcoming.”
After a non-league game Friday against Davison, the Vikings finish the 2022 portion of their schedule with road games against defending Big North champion Petoskey followed by Alpena and Traverse City Central.
The Trojans and Wildcats are the favorite to win the title this year.
While Cadillac knows those foes are stout, Graham said his team needs to understand it has to be ready for everyone, including a team it handled twice last season like Mid-Michigan.
“We need to be ready to play anyone,” he said. “We need to not look too deep into last year’s results for a team or what they’ve done so far this year or ourselves for that matter.”
The Vikings controlled much of the first period against the Raptors but had just one goal to show for it as Zach Beckhardt scored off assists from Mitch House and Bjorn Tracy.
Graham gave Mid-Michigan credit for clogging the ice and making things difficult in the offensive zone for Cadillac.
“We controlled the play territorially but we weren’t generating anything inside,” he said. “When we did get shots, we were making life easy on their goalie.
“As the game wore on, we were able to get a foothold in open ice. We were doing much better work applying our basic elements that we work on in practice into the game. The first four goals were a direct result of things we do in practice.”
Kaleb McKinley scored at the 3:04 mark of the second period off assists from Jackson Hilt and Henry Schmittdiel before Hilt scored on the power play off an assist from Schmittdiel to make it 3-0.
Braeden Foster scored with 8:51 left in the second off assists from House and Cadyn Rossell for a 4-0 lead. The Vikings then made it 5-0 when Schmittdiel scored off assists from Hilt and Gabe Outman in the third period.
Dakota Vail made eight saves in goal for Cadillac.
