NEGAUNEE — That’s a good bounce back.
After a rough loss Friday in Escanaba, Cadillac wrapped up its weekend Upper Peninsula trip with a 4-2 win over Negaunee in a non-conference hockey contest Saturday afternoon.
The Eskymos beat the Vikings 7-0 on Friday. Despite the loss, veteran Cadillac coach Scott Graham said his team took some momentum from the contest into Saturday.
“We were trying to rebound from Friday’s game and I thought we came out a little flat but I thought we started to settle down after they scored,” he said.
Negaunee scored the only goal of the first period and then it was Cadillac’s turn.
The Vikings scored quick goals in the second period to take control of the game.
Henry Schmittdiel made it 1-1 off an assist from Gabe Outman before Fisher Moore scored off an assist from Kam Hearld to give Cadillac a 2-1 lead. Jackson Hilt then scored unassisted for a 3-1 lead about four minutes into the second period.
“We popped the one right off the get-go and you could feel it ignite the bench and feel the momentum shift,” Graham said.
“Some penalties slowed down our momentum but I thought we regained a lot of that in the third period.
“After that, we were able to keep them at bay.”
The Miners cut the deficit to 3-2 before Hearld scored off assists from Moore and Kaleb McKinley for a 4-2 lead.
Dakota Vail was in goal for the Vikings.
“It was a good, solid weekend,” Graham said.
“We definitely got better as each game wore on and that’s pretty symbolic of this team as the season has gone on.”
Cadillac (7-12 overall) is at Traverse City Central on Wednesday and hosts Mount Pleasant on Friday.
