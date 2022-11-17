CADILLAC — That’s a solid start.
Cadillac put together a solid night of hockey as it beat Tawas 4-0 in a non-conference contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Whenever a new season dawns, those first couple of weeks of non-conference games are always a way to see how things fit together and what can be tinkered with.
It’s no different right now for Cadillac, which began practices on Oct. 31.
“It’s always interesting the first couple of weeks because you’ve got new guys around and you’re trying to get the jitters out,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We’re trying to find different combinations and really fitting the puzzle the best we can.
“We’re not always going to find those things, but in the next couple of weeks, things will begin to emerge.”
So right now, it’s about starting strong and finishing strong, both within a single period and the game itself.
The Vikings did that Wednesday.
They controlled play for most of the first period against Tawas and had three goals to show for it. Henry Schmittdiel put Cadillac on the board 4:48 into the game when he scored off assists from Jackson Hilt and Thomas Rahilly.
Logan Tuck made it 2-0 midway through the first period off an assist from Keanan Foster before Cadyn Rossell scored on the power play with 1:23 to go off assists from Kaleb McKinley and Gabe Outman.
“I thought we started out well,” Graham said. “We managed and handled the puck well at times and you could see we were applying things that we work on in practice into the game.
“This is a building and development process right now. We want to get better from the start of the game to the end of the game, right along with the start of the season to the end of the season.”
Cadillac went up 4-0 at the 5:20 mark of the second period when Braeden Foster scored off an assist from Carson Carlington.
Instead of burying Tawas, Graham said it felt like the Vikings took their foot off the gas and got a little complacent.
“Our second period needs to be better with a lead,” he said. “It felt like we got into reactive mode instead of the driver’s seat. We need to finish the game like we started it.”
Dylan Quartz stopped all 15 shots he faced in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings host Southgate Anderson at 6 p.m. Friday in another non-league contest.
