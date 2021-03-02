CADILLAC — Call it a good effort and a reason to smile.
Cadillac picked up a much-needed win, beating the Lakeshore (Manistee) Badgers 5-3 in a non-conference hockey contest Monday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Vikings won their opener against Alpena in early February and hadn't tasted victory since that point.
"I think the score was closer than what the game would indicate," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We saw a lot of good tonight and were able to get a lot of good things done."
Lakeshore was the stronger team early on but Cadillac found its rhythm and put three goals on the board in the first period to take control of the game.
Kam Hearld scored at the 8:53 mark off assists from Carson Peedle an Cadyn Rossen for a 1-0 lead before Bryan Farley scored a little more than a minute later off assists from Zach Beckhardt and Henry Schmittdiel for a 2-0 lead.
Fisher Moore scored with 5:48 left in the period off assits from Rossen and Hearld for a 3-0 lead.
"We warned them of taking someone lightly," Graham said. "We weathered their initial stomr, started winning some battles and getting in the way defensively.
"We moved the puck well tonight and I thought we played good positional hockey."
The Badgers scored less than a minute into the second period to cut it to 3-1 before Moore scored unassisted to push the lead back to 4-1 a couple of minutes later. Moore scored his third goal of the game with 2:51 remaining in the second off an assist from Jackson Hilt for a 5-1 lead.
It stayed that way until Lakeshore added two late goals after Cadillac was called for a five-minute major penalty.
The Vikings resume Big North Conference play Wednesday at Traverse City Central before hosting Mattawan in non-league play Friday.
