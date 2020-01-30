CADILLAC — Don't worry too much about the opponent and focus on yourself.
That's good advice, regardless of who the opponent is.
Cadillac started a little slow but picked it up and cruised to a 10-2 win over Tawas in a non-conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Braves are in their first year as a program, meaning the Vikings knew very little about them.
"It's Tawas' first year and so it's easy to overlook them and assume something before the game even gets started," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "The last thing we want to do is think overconfidently.
"We had to talk about our readiness as a group and focus on what we wanted to do."
Fisher Moore opened the scoring for Cadillac 5:29 into the first period off an assist from Ian Lilly before Lilly scored off assists from Moore and Bryan Farley to make it 2-0.
Moore scored off an assist from Farley before Cam Keehn scored unassisted to make it 4-0. Molly McKeever scored her first varsity goal off assists from Lilly and Jack Schmittdiel for a 5-0 lead.
"Once we started moving the puck and moving better away from the pick, we started to see some results," Graham said. "I think we played much better in the second period as a collective effort, too."
Henry Schmittdiel scored off assists from Jack Schmittdiel and Kaleb McKinley for a 5-1 lead before Zakk Izzard scored off an assist from Keehn.
Kam Hearld added another goal off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and McKinley to round out the second period at 8-2.
McKinley made it 9-2 in the third period with his first varsity goal off an assist from Izzard before Alyvia Peedle got her first tally off assists from Moore and Jack Schmittdiel to end the game.
Cadillac hosts Mattawan on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.