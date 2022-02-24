BIG RAPIDS — The focus was mental and rightfully so.
With no school for the past week and a relatively easy win the first time they played, the focus had to be a little more on themselves than the opponent.
Cadillac did a good job of that and beat Tawas 6-1 in an MHSAA Division 3 hockey regional contest Wednesday at Ferris State University.
The win sends the Vikings (10-17 overall) into a regional semifinal contest at 8 p.m. today against Midland Dow back at Ferris State.
Cadillac beat Tawas 10-4 earlier in the season, meaning a sense of complacency could be an issue for the Vikings. A strong start took care of that.
“We had several focal points,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “One was obviously our defensive play.
“We also had to be mentally ready to play and that was maybe more important than the physical aspect. We didn’t want to be complacent after that first game. Couple that with the weird stretch we’ve had with no school in a week and we put a lot of focus in being ready to play.”
Devin Garner opened the scoring for the Vikings just past the midway point of the first period off an assist from Henry Schmittdiel. Logan Tuck scored three minutes later off assists from Cadyn Rossell and Keanan Foster for a 2-0 lead before Schmittdiel scored with 1:41 left in the first off an assist from Gabe Outman.
“Two of our three goals in the first period directly resulted from good exits out of our zone where we could find space behind their defensemen,” Graham said. “That really helped us make some things happen.”
Kam Hearld scored at 7:06 of the second period off assists from Schmittdiel and Outman for a 4-0 lead before Tawas got on the board around three minutes later. Fisher Moore scored unassisted before the second period ended, though, to give Cadillac a 5-1 lead going into the third.
Despite the big lead, Graham needed his team to keep pushing.
“We needed to keep playing team hockey and doing the things that made us successful,” he said. “Going into the third, we had to put the clamps down.”
Kaleb McKinley finished the scoring off an assist from Moore at the 15:48 mark.
Dakota Vail stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in goal.
