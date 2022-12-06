CADILLAC — Another good night at the rink.
Cadillac put together a solid defensive effort and got enough done offensively to beat Traverse City West 2-1 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Monday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The win moves the Vikings to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the league as they open a stretch of three home games this week and six overall before the holiday break.
“We dug deep tonight and found a way to get it done,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
“It’s a proud win and they deserve to be proud of their effort.
“Once you get into these conference games, you can’t take anyone lightly. You’ve got to be able to play your game to carry you through.”
Even through the first period of play — and scoreless — it was Cadillac that found some momentum first.
Starting with defensive end work and transition, the Vikings got on the board when Kaleb McKinley scored at the 5:53 mark of the second period off assists from Keanan Foster and Taylor Owens.
“Kaleb’s goal was a direct result of work in the defensive end,” Graham said.
“In the second period as a whole, we started doing more of the things we needed to do tactically to help us maintain a rhythm and pace.
“That really helped contribute to the shift in momentum.”
Cadillac had other strong opportunities to score in the second but West goaltender Mason West kept the Titans in it as he stopped 45 of 47 Cadillac shots in the contest.
The Vikings got some insurance at the 2:24 mark of the second period when Henry Schmittdiel scored off assists from Jackson Hilt and Gabe Outman for a 2-0 lead.
That insurance goal was needed after Cadillac started a parade of trips to the penalty box and played more than half of the third period shorthanded.
“We got into some penalty trouble in the third and so it was hard to continue to things we had been doing to be successful,” Graham said.
“I thought we showed some grit fighting through that.”
Cadillac killed off three straight penalties only to see the Titans score with 2:18 remaining in the game but that’s as close as they’d get as keeper Dylan Quartz kept West off the board the rest of the way.
Cadillac hosts Mount Pleasant on Wednesday and Davison on Friday.
MANTON — The Brandon Herlein era opened in Manton with a win as the Rangers beat Kingsley 56-35 in a non-conference contest.
Herlein takes over for longtime coach Ryan Hiller, who stepped down after last season.
“I loved the way we came out tonight,” Herlein said. “We were aggressive and we were firing on all cylinders.
“Last week’s practices had a me a little worried because we struggled but the boys really stepped up and turned things around.”
Manton led 14-10 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime before stretching that to 43-31 going into the fourth quarter.
“Kingsley is big and physical and we had to match that,” Herlein said. “We did a good a good job.”
Nolan Moffit paced the Rangers with 15 points while Lincoln Hicks had 13. Logan Patrick and Jacob Kuhn each scored 10.
Herlein also commended the play off Conner Garno off the bench.
Manton is at McBain on Friday.
MARION — Marion cruised to a 55-13 win over Penwater in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
“I am happy with the way we’re distributing the ball,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said.
“This is the second game in a row we’ve had over 20 assists.”
The Eagles led 39-10 at halftime.
Harley Bear paced Marion with 14 points, four steals and five assists while Georgia Meyer added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Madison Bell and Madison Sutten had nine points apiece.
Marion is at Walkerville on Wednesday.
