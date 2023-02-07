CADILLAC — They’re down to just a couple of games left.
With that in mind, Cadillac has hit the point of fine-tuning things here and there as the hockey post-season looms just two weeks away.
The Vikings beat the Westshore Badgers 9-3 in a non-conference contest Monday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Cadillac (11-10-1 overall) has a pair of home games against Big North Conference foes Gaylord on Wednesday and Alpena on Feb. 15 before it finishes the regular season Feb. 17 at Cheboygan.
“We used this games as an opportunity to continue to prepare for the playoffs,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “Coming off Friday where we did a lot of good things, we wanted to continue to keep building off of that.”
The Vikings largely controlled the play Monday against Westshore, a team it beat 7-0 on Feb. 1, but never pulled away until the third period.
Cadillac got on the board first when Henry Schmittdiel scored unassisted at the 7:43 mark of the first period before Blake Seelye scored a little more than two minutes later off assists from Zach Beckhardt and Keanan Foster for a 2-0 lead.
The Badgers made it 2-1 with 4:48 to go in the third period Schmittdiel scored again with 36.3 seconds remaining off assists from Gabe Outman and Beckhardt.
Westshore got within 3-2 at the 6:14 mark of the second but Thomas Rahilly answered off an assist from Mitch House just 40 seconds later to make it 4-2. Kaleb McKinley scored off an assist from Schmittdiel with 6:27 left in the second for a 5-2 lead.
“We had a territorial advantage throughout the game and we focused our effort on playing with that energy and tenacity that makes us successful,” Graham said. “We were able to establish a lot of good things when it came to puck movement but we didn’t really capitalize fully every time.
“I thought we started to break things open in the third period with our depth, though.”
Cadillac got goals from McKinley, Cadyn Rossell, Schmittdiel and Beckhardt in the third off assists from Rahilly, Beckhardt, Kadin Hawkins and Rossell for a 9-2 lead.
Dakota Vail stopped 11 of 14 shots he faced in goal while the Vikings recorded 47 shots on net of their own.
