SCOTTVILLE — Nearly the same but a little different.
The result was the same as Cadillac beat the Westshore Badgers 6-1 in a non-conference hockey contest Friday night.
What was a little than Monday's win over the Badgers is how the Vikings did it.
While the early going of the game was tight again, this time Cadillac made life on the Westshore goalie a little bit tougher.
"We didn't execute and finish as well as we would have liked on Monday," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "It felt like we were playing harder tonight, getting more screens, getting more pucks on goal and we had a better net presence and it paid off."
Scoreless after one period, Logan Tuck's first career goal opened the scoring for Cadillac in the second period before Jackson Hilt scored to make it 2-0.
Carson Carlington scored in the third period to put the Vikings up 3-0 before the Badgers got on the board.
Cadillac responded with three goals to close the game as Logan Collins, Carlington and Mitch House each scored once.
The Vikings (6-10 overall) host their annual Salute to Service game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Big Rapids.
The program will honor three local veterans during pregame ceremonies while the Haring Township Fire Department will be there with an illuminated American flag.
There also will be giveaways for veterans, a Veterans Serving Veterans food pantry collection and Mid-Michigan Honor Flight will be there to sign up veterans for its next flight.
During the intermissions, the Cadillac mites will face the Big Rapids mites team and there will be a broomball competition between the two schools.
