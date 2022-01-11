CADILLAC — The first two came seemingly pretty easy.
After that, things got a little slow.
Still, Cadillac got the job done and beat the Westshore Badgers 6-0 in a non-conference hockey contest Monday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Vikings got two fairly quick goals on the board in the first period but then didn’t score again until the third.
“We were able to climb into a 2-0 lead and then felt like we got a little complacent,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We were getting shots and making plays but it didn’t feel like we were digging down deep and getting gritty.”
Carson Carlington opened the scoring for Cadillac 4:28 into the contest with a goal off assists from Devin Garner and Cadyn Rossell. The Vikings went up 2-0 a little more than two minutes later when Logan Collins scored off assists from Braeden Foster and Keenan Foster.
It stayed that way until a little more than six minutes had elapsed in the third period when Jackson Hilt scored off assists from Bjorn Tracy and Garner. Mitch House scored three minutes later off assists from Garner and Hilt before Hilt scored again off an assist from Garner with 4:49 left.
“We started getting more traffic in front of their goaltender and make it harder for him to see the puck,” Graham said. “He made some really nice saves and kept them in the game for the most part.
“I thought we finished strong and now we want to build on that going into Gaylord.”
Gabe Outman finished the scoring off assists from Carlington and Hilt with 37 seconds remaining.
Dakota Vail got the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (5-9 overall) is at Gaylord on Wednesday before facing Westshore again on Friday in Scottville.
