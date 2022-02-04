BOYNE FALLS — Call it a good boost of confidence.
Cadillac ski teams put together a good day in a Big North Conference meet at Boyne Mountain as the Viking girls were second and the boys third, their best finishes to date.
Traverse City Central took first on the girls' side with 58 points while the Vikings were second at 70, TC West third at 71, Petoskey fourth at 123 and Gaylord fifth at 162.
"The girls' team had no trouble on the longer and steeper runs at Boyne Mountain," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "They were aggressive but in control.
"Taking second ahead of TC West and Petoskey is definitely a confidence boost with regionals only a little over a week away."
Avery Meyer paced Cadillac on the giant slalom course, taking second in 53.62 seconds while Onalee Wallis was third at 53.84, Georgette Sake eighth at 54.93 and Emily Mason 18th at 58.41.
On the slalom course, Meyer took fifth st 1:08.02, Sake sixth at 1:09.99, Wallis eighth at 1:10.61 and Mairyn Kinnie 20th at 1:21.11.
West won the boys' race with 29.5 points while Central was second at 58.5, Cadillac third at 117, Petoskey fourth at 144 and Gaylord fifth at 159.
"Ben Meyer and Chris Anderson had very good results for us in GS," Netzley said. "Ben had the second-fastest run in the field."
Meyer paced Cadillac on the GS course, taking eighth in 50.11 seconds while Anderson was 14th at 51.03, Brady Koenig 16th at 51.30 and Elliot Lavigne 17th at 51.69.
Koenig took 13th in slalom at 32.34 while Lavigne was 14th at 34.08, Ethan Sharp 17th at 34.32 and Kyle Conradson 18th at 34.97. Only one run on the slalom course was scored due to a timing issue.
Cadillac competes in another Big North meet Wednesday at Nub's Nob before hosting an MHSAA Division 2 regional meet Feb. 14 at Caberfae Peaks.
