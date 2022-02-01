THOMPSONVILLE — Cadillac’s boys’ and girls’ ski teams each took fourth in a Big North Conference meet Monday at Crystal Mountain.
“Overall, both teams skied well today with only minimal mistakes,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
“The conditions were excellent.
“Both teams will continue to work on minimizing mistakes as we approach regionals in two weeks.”
Traverse City West took first on the girls’ side with 57 points while TC Central was second at 65, Petoskey third at 98 and the Vikings fourth at 99.
“Avery (Meyer) and Georgette (Sake) continue to put up some low scores against some tough competition,” Netzley said.
“Getting edged out by Petoskey will likely be motivation going forward.”
Meyer took fourth in giant slalom in 40.07 seconds while Onalee Wallis was 10th at 40.97, Sake 14th at 41.51 and Emily Mason 22nd at 45.34.
Meyer paced the Vikings on the slalom course, as well, taking second in 56.32 seconds while Sake was sixth at 57.82, Mairyn Kinnie 20th at 1:08.07 and Mason 21st at 1:09.07.
TC Central took first on the boys’ side with 55 points while West was second at 61, Petoskey third at 72.5, Cadillac fourth at 121 and Gaylord fifth at 158.5.
“The boys’ team was solid today but needs to keep working to catch up to the other top Big North schools,” Netzley said.
“Ethan Sharp had one of his better days of the year having four nice runs.”
Ben Meyer led Cadillac on the GS course with a ninth-place finish in 37.78 seconds while Kyle Conradson was 17th at 38.96, Brady Koenig 18th at 39.04 and Sharp 19th at 39.07.
Sharp took 13th in slalom in 56.86 seconds while Koenig was 14th at 56.95, Conradson 15th at 58.50 and Elliot Lavigne 16th at 59.03.
Cadillac competes in another Big North race Thursday at Boyne Mountain.
