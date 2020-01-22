CADILLAC — Now we're making progress.
Cadillac's girls swept the top four spots in giant slalom and were nearly as good on the slalom side in winning their own invitational Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks.
The Vikings were first with 22 points while Caledonia was second at 91 and Clare third at 118.
"The girls had a great day," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "Scoring first through fourth in GS at home is a pretty big confidence boost with regional coming up at Caberfae in less than three weeks.
"What is just as important is that our fifth and sixth seed races Maggie Neiss, Ellie Cool and Ella Darrow are starting to make some big gains and can be counted on to finish well if one of our top four happen to have a mistake. It was nice to see senior Emilee Houk take both wins individually with freshman Georgette Sake right on her heels in both events."
On the GS course, Houk took first in 58.39 seconds, Sake second at 59.75, Libbey Lloyd third at 1:01.35 and Jill Cool fourth at 1:01.65.
On the slalom course, Houk was first in 53.27 seconds, Sake second at 53.90, Lloyd third at 58.06 and Cool sixth at 1:00.10.
Benzie Central took first on the boys' side with 58 points while Cadillac was second at 69 and Caledonia third at 103.
"The boys again had a few mistakes that moved them just behind Benzie in the overall results," Netzley said. "Benzie skied well today but I think if we would have skied cleanly, it would have been a very close race.
"Elliot (Lavigne) and Ben (Meyer) were solid in both events while freshman Connor Anderson continued to show progress in the top 15 in both. The goal for both teams over the next three Big North Conference races is to continue to find our where speed can found in a course and where to back off a little if needed."
On the slalom side, Lavigne took fifth in 54.46 seconds, Meyer eighth at 55.61, Anderson 13th at 59.31 and Ethan Sharp 14th at 59.85.
On the GS side, Meyer took second in 57.16 seconds, Sharp seventh at 59.31, Kyle Conradson ninth at 59.33 and Lavigne 11th at 59.52.
Cadillac competes in a Big North race Monday at Schuss Mountain.
