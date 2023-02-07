HARBOR SPRINGS — Cadillac got in a little preparation for next week’s regional meet with a Big North Conference ski meet Monday at Nub’s Nob.
Traverse City West took first on the girls’ side with 58 points while Traverse City Central was second at 70, the Vikings third at 82, Petoskey fourth at 94 and Gaylord fifth at 146.
“The girls’ team got a few mistakes out of the way in slalom, leaving them in fourth after the morning but came back with their best performance of the season in giant slalom, taking first by eight points,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said. “Avery Meyer continued to be rock solid, pulling top 10s in both events.
“What should help us at regionals next week will be our depth. Our first four girls are very fast and our fifth and sixth seeds have the ability to add a lot of points to other teams by beating some of their top four.”
Cadillac junior Onalee Wallis took third in GS in 51.96 seconds while Georgette Sake was sixth at 53.75, Avery Meyer ninth at 54.44 and Erin Meyer 11th at 55.69.
On the slalom course, Avery Meyer took fourth at 1:17.14, Erin Meyer 15th at 1:23.51, Wallis 16th at 1:25.98 and Elise Koenig 18th at 1:28.76.
West won the boys’ meet, as well, with 34 points. Petoskey was second at 69, Central third at 71, Cadillac fourth at 146 and Gaylord fifth at 153.
“The boys’ team had a good performance in slalom today with just one major mistake,” Netzley said. “Brady (Koenig) is close to 100 percent again and that showed with a strong day in slalom. Alex (Macioszek) has really made some improvements this year and it has shown with his consistency.
“With one week of preparation for regionals, I like our chances of moving on.”
On the GS course, Koenig took 19th in 56.01 seconds, Macioszek 21st at 58.09, Connor Anderson 22nd at 58.24 and Brody Meyer 23rd at 59.18.
On the slalom side, Koenig was seventh in 1:15.78, Macioszek 16th at 1:27.04, Ben Anderson 18th at 1:33.55 and Griffin Boolman 20th at 1:34.15.
Cadillac competes in a Division 2 regional meet Feb. 14 at Cannonsburg, north of Grand Rapids.
