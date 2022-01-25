BELLAIRE — Cadillac opened Big North Conference ski competition with the girls taking third and the boys fourth in the first league meet Monday at Schuss Mountain.
“This was another good test for both of our teams to see where we are at in the Big North,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
Traverse City Central took first on the girls’ side with 56 points while TC West was second at 71, the Vikings third at 82, Petoskey fourth at 89 and Gaylord fifth at 160.
“The girls’ team is continuing to put up some excellent results with multiple top 10 finishes,” Netzley said. “It definitely gave them some confidence that they can handle a steeper pitch today.
“Kinsey Cornwell skiing sixth seed in GS is continuing to improve and will give us some needed depth as we move forward.”
On the giant slalom course, Onalee Wallis took second in 50.31 seconds, Avery Meyer fourth at 51.32, Georgette Sake ninth at 52.47 and Emily Mason 20th at 57.80.
Meyer took second on the slalom course in 1:09.66 while Wallis was fifth at 1:11.77, Sake 18th at 1:19.73 and Mason 22nd at 1:27.21.
TC West won the boys’ race with 51.5 points while Petoskey was second at 60, TC Central third at 90, Cadillac fourth at 132.5 and Gaylord fifth at 135.
“Brady (Koenig), Ben (Meyer) and Kyle (Conradson) all had solid performances in both disciplines,” Netzley said. “The boys GS course was especially rough. It was challenging to make it down without any big mistakes.
“The boys’ team is trying to continue to make small gains each week as we approach regionals in three weeks.”
Meyer tied for eighth in GS at 47.27 seconds while Koenig was 16th at 48.90, Elliot Lavigne 17th at 49.31 and Conradson 18th at 50.59.
Koenig was 16th in slalom at 1:07.94, Meyer 18th at 1:08.92, Ethan Sharp 19th at 1:09.50 and Conradson 20th at 1:10.10.
Cadillac competes in the second BNC race next Monday at Crystal Mountain.
STANTON — Reed City picked up a 51-15 win over Central Montcalm.
Scoring wins were Elijah Lentz (130), Caitlyn Chiger (140), Hunter Fagon-Moyer (152), David Wayne (171), Noah Morgan (189), Bryson Hughes (215), Carter Johnson (103), Autumn Thompson (119) and Logan Kindig (130).
