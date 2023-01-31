THOMPSONVILLE — The champs are starting to get back into shape.
And with the biggest meets of the season looming, that’s good to see.
Cadillac’s girls took third and the boys fifth in the third Big North Conference downhill ski meet of the season Monday at Crystal Mountain.
Traverse City Central took first on the girls’ side with 61 points while Traverse City West was second at 62, Cadillac third at 75, Petoskey fourth at 109 and Gaylord fifth at 142.
“The girls’ team had its best performance of the year,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said. “Their experience and confidence on the steeps is starting to pay off.
“That is good to see as regionals are just around the corner.”
On the slalom course, Onalee Wallis took third in 53.91 seconds, Avery Meyer ninth at 55.24, Georgette Sake 14th at 56.92 and Erin Meyer 17th at 59.16.
In giant slalom, Wallis took third in 39.52 seconds, Sake fifth at 40.19, Avery Meyer ninth at 41.21 and Erin Meyer 15th at 42.51.
“Georgette had her best performance of the year in GS with a top-five finish,” Netzley said. “That was even more impressive given she had a sore shoulder from a fall last Thursday.
“I am really pleased with the consistency we are getting out of our top five.”
TC West won the boys’ race with 54 points while TC Central was second at 63, Petoskey third at 64, Gaylord fourth at 123 and Cadillac fifth at 147.
“The boys’ team was not at full strength having to deal with some lingering injuries and some sickness,” Netzley said. “Miles Hoppe and Ben Anderson both stepped in and did a nice job for us today.”
In GS, Brady Koenig took 10th in 42.03 seconds, Alex Macioszek 16th at 43.12, Brody Meyer 22nd at 44.72 and Hoppe 26th at 46.74.
In slalom, Hoppe took 16th in 1:05.82, Anderson 17th at 1:05.95, Brody Meyer 19th at 1:11.49 and Matt Cherry 21st at 1:14.23.
