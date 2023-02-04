CADILLAC — Cadillac skied to a pair of wins over Grand Rapids Christian in a non-league meet Friday at Caberfae Peaks.
The Viking boys won 17-19 while the girls scored an 11-25 victory.
“It was excellent racing conditions even with the cold weather,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
“It’s always a good experience for athletes to practice an inspection and then try and execute two runs at race intensity.
“I am pleased with how both teams are skiing heading into the final few weeks of the season.”
On the boys’ side, Griffin Boolman took first in 40.26 seconds while Connor Anderson was third at 40.55.
Brody Meyer took fifth at 50.65 and Alex Macioszek was eighth at 41.26.
On the girls’ side, Onalee Wallis took first in 39.31 seconds while Avery Meyer was second at 40.03, Erin Meyer third at 41.39 and Mairyn Kinney fifth at 42.26.
Cadillac competes in a Big North Conference meet Monday at Nub’s Nob.
CADILLAC — The good news is they did the things that make them successful.
The not-as-good news is two miscues cost them a game.
Cadillac dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Mattawan in a non-conference hockey contest on Friday.
The Wildcats tied the game at 2-2 with just 1:44 left in regulation and then got the game-winner off a turnovers two minutes into the extra session.
Despite the loss, veteran Cadillac coach Scott Graham was pleased with how his team played against a solid opponent.
“Mattawan is a good team and it really showed what we’re capable of when we apply ourselves and assert ourselves,” he said.
“We showed a lot of growth tonight.”
Scoreless through the first period of play, Mattawan got on the board 55 seconds into the second period but Cadillac came right back and scored about 30 seconds later when Kaleb McKinley scored off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Mitch House.
“We played with a lot of intensity, fire and were dictating the play,” Graham said.
“We were asserting ourselves in the offensive zone with good anticipation and carried the play with a lot of momentum.”
It stayed 1-1 until House scored off assists from Schmittdiel and Jackson Hilt with 3:14 remaining to put the Vikings up 2-1.
Cadillac failed to clear the puck, though, and the Wildcats capitalized tying it with 1:44 remaining before the OT winner.
The Vikings host the Westshore Badgers on Monday. Faceoff is 3:15 p.m.
ALPENA — Turnovers at the wrong time hurt the most as Cadillac dropped a 42-38 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest.
The Vikings struggled early, trailing 13-3 after the first quarter but bounced back to lead 19-17 at halftime.
Carelessness with the ball cost them after that.
“It took us a while to get off the bus but we settled back in, battled back and that was good to see,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“It just felt like we were pretty careless with the ball and turned it over too many times to come out on the right side of things.”
The Wildcats led 29-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Reina McMahon paced the Vikings with 10 points while Kaleigh Swiger had eight and Madelyn Schamanek scored six.
Cadillac hosts Kingsley in its annual Salute to Service game on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the freshman game.
Kylie Swiger paced the Vikings with eight points while Lydiann Ruhl had three. Ariana Nixon, Destiny Pringle and Ellie Johnson each had two.
