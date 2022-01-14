CADILLAC — Cadillac swept a non-conference dual ski meet from Clare Thursday at Caberfae Peaks.
The Viking boys beat the Pioneers 20-62 while the girls' won 21-59.
"The Clare dual was a great opportunity to get another start under our belts for both our varsity and JV teams," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "Both our varsity boys and girls are continuing to make improvements from the two weeks we have had of training.
"They are skiing with confidence and pushing each other to improve."
In the boys' giant slalom, Ben Meyer took first in 42.76 seconds while Elliot Lavigne was second at 42.94, Brady Koenig third at 43.02 and Kyle Conradson fourth at 43.39.
Koenig was first on the slalom side in 48.83 seconds while Conradson took second at 49.99, Meyer third at 50.80 and Lavigne fourth at 50.82.
"The boys had two perfect team scores which shows how packed in they are at the top," Netzley said. "Ben, Elliot, Brady and Kyle were within .63 seconds after two runs in the GS."
Avery Meyer took first on the girls' slalom course in 46.87 seconds while Onalee Wallis was second at 50.68, Georgette Sake third at 50.80 and Emily Mason fifth at 59.73.
"Avery lit it up in slalom with her best two combined runs of the year," Netzley said. "Emily has been making huge gains in GS and has started to close the gap with some of the other varsity girls."
Wallis took first in GS in 43.52 seconds while Meyer was second at 44.34, Sake third at 45.29 and Mason fourth at 45.86.
Cadillac hosts its invitational Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks.
"At this point in the year, we are still trying to sort out our lineups," Netzley said. "The invitational will help us with that on Tuesday as head into our Big North season in a little over a week."
