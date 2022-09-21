CADILLAC — The good news is it’s a win.
The other part of the news is they’re still adjusting to some moving parts.
Still, Cadillac got the job done and beat Gaylord 25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 in a Big North Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
The Vikings struggled mightily at times, especially defensively and with their passing game.
Yet, veteran coach Michelle Brines is proud of her team for persevering and finding a way to win.
“The good news is that we got the win while not playing our best,” she said. “We did what we needed to do.
“We look to playing better volleyball on Thursday in Petoskey.”
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 10 kills, eight digs, five aces and three blocks while Cassie Jenema dished out 31 assists, eight digs and three aces.
Carissa Musta had 12 kills and five blocks while Macey McKeever had 10 digs, three aces and two kills.
Makenzie Johns had six kills and three blocks while Brooke Ellens recorded 16 digs.
Cadillac (15-5-1 overall, 4-0 BNC) is at Petoskey on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-21, 25-23, 23-25. Quinn Hess and Chloe Lijewski led in serving while Morgan House led in attacks.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-15, 25-20, 25-18. Top servers were Sophia Clough and Kaylee Tweedale while Alivia Lorenz was the leading hitter.
LAKE CITY — Lake City put it all together and scored a big sweep of Manton 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 in a Highland Conference match.
“Tonight we finally took a big steps and played three full sets with intensity and drive,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We have been talking about how we needed to start connecting with the ball and putting some speed on our swings.
“We now need to continue improving each match and each practice.”
Kaylee Keenan led the way with 19 digs and 16 of 17 serving while Kasey Keenan had eight kills and two digs. Alie Bisballe had 14 kills and four blocks while Haylee Parniske added six digs, two assists and four kills.
Emily Urie had four digs and five kills; Mackenzie Bisballe three digs, 30 assists, three kills and 100 percent serving; Helen Brown 11 assists; Zoe Butkovich a kill; and Hannah Vasicek five kills.
It was a tough night for the Rangers.
“Tonight’s loss was disappointing to say the least but I can’t say that I am completely surprised at the outcome,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “Our serving percentage was low, our offense was not aggressive and our defense had a lot of holes. That’s a recipe for a dropped game.
“Our focus in practice has not been where it needs to be and tonight was a good wake-up call.”
Manton (22-4-3, 1-1) is at Northern Michigan Christian next Tuesday.
MCBAIN — McBain cruised past crosstown rival Northern Michigan Christian, sweeping the Comets 25-13, 25-15, 25-8 in a Highland match.
“We had some good energy tonight as our crowd made a good presence. They definitely were our No. 7 for helping to pump us up,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“We had not seen NMC yet this year so we didn’t really know what to expect but the girls came out with one goal, to sweep the match, and I thought we played three straight sets with intention and a sense of urgency.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 10 kills, three blocks, nine digs and three aces on 91 percent serving while Analiese Fredin had 23 assists, two kills, three digs and four aces on 96 percent serving.
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had six kills, a block and served 100 percent while Kahli Heuker had three aces on 100 percent serving.
For NMC, Paige Ebels had two aces and Mabel Yount one while Kate Shaarda dished out 14 assists. Ebels had six digs and Alaina Rozeveld had four while Ebels had six kills and Yount added five.
“This was a tough match with good plays on both sides of the court,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We had some good moments of keeping our energy up, getting kills and aces and we also had moments of not playing to our potential. We hope to learn from this match to continue to improve and grow together as a team.”
McBain (21-4-1, 2-0) is at Roscommon next Tuesday while NMC is at Suttons Bay with Onekama on Thursday.
LEROY — Pine River picked up a Highland win, beating Houghton Lake 21-25, 25-6, 25-22, 25-15.
“This was a much deserved win,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We had a great practice on Monday, came in and implemented our game plan perfectly.
“Communication was definitely high and the energy from our fans was awesome.”
Lanie Sparks had seven aces, 10 kills and seven digs while Madi Sparks had seven kills and 11 digs. Miriam Johnson had 13 kills while Emily Lockhart had 18 digs. Madison Smith had 16 digs.
Pine River is at Lake City next Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick picked up a 25-15, 25-12, 25-5 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D League contest.
“I am very proud of the team tonight as we put in a new rotation and we did very well with it,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “With each set, we got more comfortable and confident with our communication and floor coverage.”
Kelsey Quiggin had two aces, 10 kills and four digs while Maddy Spoor had three assists, two kills and three aces on 100 percent serving. Rebecca McCree had two blocks, two aces and four digs while Kylie Sexton had four aces.
Celeste Hallett had nine assists, three aces and two kills while Jazmyn Mills added four aces.
ONAWAY — Forest Area picked up a Ski Valley Conference victory, beating Onaway 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18.
“We haven’t beaten Onaway in quite a few years so this was a sweet win for us,” Forest Area coach Stacy Muth said. “The girls played really well as a team.”
Lauren McConnell had six aces and 14 digs while Taylor Muth dished out 22 assists and two aces. Val Nelson had six kills and a block while Desjanae Perkins had 13 kills, two blocks and three aces.
Jersey Patton had 27 digs and Cheyenne Boggs had a kill.
The Warriors are at the Kalkaska Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.