GAYLORD — The Cadillac soccer team played tough Thursday against Gaylord but came up short against the Blue Devils, 2-0.
Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said the Vikings played with grit and heart but couldn't break through Gaylord's defensive line Thursday. The Vikings trailed 1-0 in the first half after Gaylord's Mariah Krone scored in the 27th minute. Krone also scored the second and final goal of the night in the 78th minutes of the game.
Cadillac goalkeeper Molly Anderson recorded six saves on eight shots.
"Gaylord really packed in, played tight defense and found their fast, physical forwards," Weitzel said.
The Cadillac JV beat Gaylord, 3-0. Avery Meyer had two goals while Jazmin Angell had the other Vikings' goal. Onalee Wallis, Mairyn Kinnie and Avery Mickelson each had an assist. Elizabeth Baker had three saves in net for the shut out.
