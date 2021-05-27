BAY CITY — Call it a good start to the second season.
Cadillac opened Division 2 girls’ soccer district play with an 8-0 win over Bay City Central on Wednesday.
The Vikings advance to face Mount Pleasant or Bay City John Glenn in the semifinal round on Tuesday.
“What a great way to kick off districts,‘ Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “It was good to see so many different players score goals. It was a really fun game and nice to see all of the players contribute to this win.
“We stayed sharp and in control the whole match.‘
Lydia Schamanek scored unassisted to put Cadillac up 1-0 in the 11th minute before Gracie Tweedale scored off an assist from Jessie Wetherell in the 19th minute.
Lauren Mist scored to make it 3-0 in the 21st minute before Madi Drabik scored in the 35th minute off an assist from Mist. Drabik scored again three minutes later off an assist from Schamanek to make it 5-0 at halftime.
Livi Meyer scored in the 50th minute off an assist from Lindsay Meier before Baily Little scored in the 70th minute off an assist from Karis Bachman to make it 7-0. Molly Anderson finished the scoring off an assist from Chesni Birgy a minute later.
Anderson and Elizabeth Baker split time in goal.
