ALPENA — The Cadillac softball team traveled to Alpena Friday and lost the first game, 4-2, but one the nightcap of the twin bill, 10-7.
Alpena jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after the first inning and three of those four runs were scored on an error. Alpena held on to that until the top of the sixth when the Vikings scored its only two runs.
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss for Cadillac. She lasted six innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out 10 and walking one. Brooklyn Hoffert led the Vikings Varsity going 2 for 3 in the first game.
In the second game, the Vikings stole the lead late to earn the win. Cadillac was trailing 5-4, after leading 4-0 after two innings, until the top of the sixth inning when the Vikings plated six runs. Alpena scored one inning in the bottom half of the sixth and seventh innings, but it was not enough.
Lundquist again earned the win with a state line seven runs, four earned, on eight hits over seven innings, striking out six. Lindquist was 2 for 3 with a walk, while Stella Balcom was 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
