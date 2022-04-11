MARSHALL — Cadillac put together a solid day as it split a pair of games in the Marshall Girls Soccer Invitational Saturday.
The Vikings opened with an 8-0 win over Niles Brandywine before falling to the host Redhawks 1-0 in the title game.
“We had a fun time this weekend,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We controlled the first game and really did well to combine and play together.
“We had a challenge in the second game against Marshall. They are a well-organized, physical team that likes to connect passes through the midfield. We had a rough start with nerves and the cold weather but we found our composure as the game went on and we improved our defensive pressure. We were able to connect and gain some control but just couldn’t put one away.”
Cadillac scored in the opening minute of the first game against Niles when Lauren Mist knocked one in off a corner kick by Lindsay Meier. Avery Meyer scored unassisted in the 15th minute before Jenna Stahlecker scored a minute later off another corner kick by Meier to make it 3-0.
Jazmin Angell scored two minutes later off an assist from Meyer before Georgette Sake scored in the 26th minute off an assist from Avery Mickelson.
Abby Kovacevich scored in the 40th minute off an assist from Stahlecker to make it 6-0 before Meyer scored off an assist from Meier in the 47th minute. Meier scored in the 50th minute off an assist from Meyer to end the game on the mercy rule.
Marshall scored the only goal of the finals in the ninth minute. Cadillac keeper Elizabeth Baker recorded 10 saves.
Cadillac (2-1-1 overall) is at Ludington on Wednesday.
