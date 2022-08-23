MAPLE CITY — Cadillac split a pair of matches in a non-conference tennis tri Monday at Glen Lake High School.
The Vikings beat Alpena 5-3 before falling to the host Lakers 7-1.
"It's always good to get a win against a Big North opponent and we pulled out a close one against Alpena," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "Our singles played great and No. 3 doubles really showed some toughness with a big win in a tiebreaker.
"Glen Lake got the better of us but it's the kind of match that we hope will make us better down the road."
Against Alpena, Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Davin Brown 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell lost 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson lost 6-3, 6-6(5-7), 10-6 at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik won 6-2, 6-6(0-7), 11-9 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 4.
Against Glen Lake, Schmittdiel lost 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 while Brown lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
Koenig lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 while Erickson lost 7-5, 6-3 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Kendell lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles while Reagan and Johnson lost 5-7, 6-1, 10-6 at No. 2.
Paca and Drabik lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 while McCumber and Ben Anderson won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac takes part in a quad Friday at Ludington.
VOLLEYBALL
Mesick falls to St. Mary
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 decision to Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a non-league volleyball match.
"I am very proud of the girls adapting to a different rotation on the fly tonight as some last-minute changes were made," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We struggled to communicate effectively at times but with a young team, I have confidence that we will turn things around."
Kelsey Quggin had an ace, seven kills and 17 digs while Celeste Hallett had 10 assists and nine digs. Rebecca McCree had a block, a kill and 15 digs while Maddy Spoor added an ace, an assist, a kill and seven digs.
SOCCER
NMC, Clare play to tie
CLARE —Northern Michigan Christian and Clare played to a scoreless tie Monday in an NMSL contest.
“It was a frustrating game as a coach but it was a fun close game to watch as a fan,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “We were unable to successfully put together meaningful attackes which stifled our offense. I believe this resulted from a severe lack of stringing passes together and so we will work on this in coming practices.
“I would like to commend all of our defenders who played excellent in the defensive third and Blake (DeZeeuw) in net who, at times, put his body on the line for his team to keep Clare scoreless.”
DeZeeuw made four saves in goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.