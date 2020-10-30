MANISTEE — Cadillac split its matches in a double-dual girls' swim meet Thursday at Manistee.
The Vikings lost to the Chippewas 119-59 and beat Alma 92-83 to wrap up the regular season.
"The regular season came to a great finish," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "These women took the hard practices and drive for improvement to their logical conclusion with a win.
"We had a number of first events and personal bests tonight. The depth we have gained over the season was the primary reason for this win. Every swimmer had a direct impact on the score."
Brie Leesch took first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.09 while Stella Balcom was third in 1:21.96. Ella Boland took second in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.73 and Karis Bachman was third in 1:04.10.
Boland took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.08 while Katie Graham took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.67.
The foursome of Boland, Bachman, Leesch and Balcom took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:13.18 and second in the 200 free relay in 1:58.28.
Cadillac competes in the Coastal Conference Meet on Nov. 7 to wrap up its season.
