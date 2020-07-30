CADILLAC -- An empty stadium or arena. Something sports fans and athletes may have to get used to this year.
The entire state has concerns for what the fall seasons may look like. As of right now, the Michigan High School Athletic Association has a plan for the return of sports in the fall.
MHSAA Director of Broadcast Properties John Johnson said they have a plan.
“It's going to take a lot of cooperation on the part of schools,‘ Johnson said. “We’re gonna go until something tells us it's no longer a good idea to go.‘
In a written release, the association said the start of some or all fall sports could be delayed. If all fall sports must be suspended, they will be rescheduled after winter sports. The conclusion of fall and spring seasons could potentially reach into next summer.
Johnson said the plan is dependent on the state of coronavirus over the next few weeks. Currently fall seasons have gotten the green light from the association.
Athletic Director for Cadillac Area Public Schools Fred Bryant said the school is hoping to see fall seasons, even if it isn't a full season.
“I’m hoping that the kids in our program will be able to, not only for our kids, but for our community,‘ he said. "Even if it's an abbreviated season where we get an opportunity to compete in the postseason, we can get some businesses involved and we get the community involved.‘
He said community is a huge part of Cadillac Athletics. They support the kids and the school and he hopes they are allowed to be a part of the 2020 fall seasons.
“We have a tremendous amount of support from families, the community and businesses,‘ Bryant said. “There are a lot of things (businesses) would do but can’t this year. We hope things go well so we can get those businesses involved.‘
He said the return of sports is important for more than just the game because for some, it’s the next step in life.
“I know a lot of these kids have high expectations and some of them look forward to going on and playing at the next level,‘ he said. “When they don’t get an opportunity to compete and get in front of their people, colleges and stuff like that, there is a lot of frustration and a lot of anxiety.‘
Although Bryant would like to see sports this fall, he said it’s a “double edged sword.‘
“You want to give kids an opportunity to just get out and do some things that are normal competition things, but at the same time you got to be really careful with the health and well-being of our kids.‘
The coronavirus caused the cancellation of the winter sports post-season and the entire spring seasons. When sports were shut down, Cadillac’s boy’s and the girl’s basketball teams were set to play for championships; with the opportunity to potentially make a run into the state finals.
Bryant said the girls were 23-1 and ranked in the state, while the boys were 18-4 and fresh off a Big North Conference title.
“A lot of disappointment from the kids obviously, from the community as well. I witnessed it first hand with my daughter‘
Bryant’s daughter, Makenna, was a member of the girl’s team.
“You know, when it came time to turn in her stuff for basketball season she broke down. It was really emotional for her.‘
Makenna said it was tough to see her senior year cut short.
“We were upset that we didn't get the opportunity to finish out our season to see what we could’ve done.‘
She will be attending Davenport University in the fall and will be a member of the women’s basketball team. She said sports should return, even if fans are not allowed.
“It just impacts the community too much not to have any sports going on,‘ she said. “I feel like we need sports to get through, especially this time.‘
With the MHSAA saying that sports are on for the fall, Fred Bryant said he understands things are subject to change.
“Best case scenario would be everything goes on as planned without a hitch. But you know, as we get closer to August and with the number of cases continuing to stay the same, it makes it tough when we are not moving forward.‘
For many, sports create friendships, memories and shape character. Makenna Bryant said high school sports will stick with her.
“I feel like high school sports makes, like between teammates, makes you closer and makes you have those memories you won't forget,‘ she said.
Schools still have a decision to make. They can decide to not participate in fall sports this year and Johnson said that will not affect their status with the MHSAA.
“You get circumstances that are beyond your control, money is one of them, illness is another. Those things all have to be taken into account.‘
Johnson said the association has heard positive feedback from schools and coaches. He says coaches are showing cautious optimism.
Practices for fall sports are quickly approaching, with football set to begin August 10 and the remaining sports starting August 12.
Fred Bryant said he hopes things clear up soon.
“You hear a bit of normalcy. You hear that quote a lot, but that’s what we really want.‘
Normalcy. Something we all would like to see.
