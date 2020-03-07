Cadillac state runner-up in bowling

WATERFORD — Oh, so close.
Their goal of a state championship came up just one victory short.
Cadillac fell to Jackson Northwest 1,320-1,300 in the championship match of the MHSAA Division 2 Bowling Finals Friday at Century Lanes.
The Vikings were the top seed after morning qualifying and then beat Ferndale 1264-1163 in the quarterfinals before knocking off defending champion New Boston Huron 1313-1287 in the semifinals.
In the finals, Cadillac was up nine pins after the baker games but then ran out of gas late in the individual frames.
"We got off to a good start and held a lead after the baker games," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "After a back-and-forth battle, we just seemed to run out of gas and fell short by a mere 20 pins.
"It's been a great season coaching these young men. It's just now setting in that I won't coach these seniors again after the singles portion. We'll certainly miss them but we will always celebrate the foundation they've laid for this program. Hats off to Kyle Vermilyea, Kyle Perry and Korbin Keller. It's certainly been an honor to coach all of them."
Cadillac got a slow start to the morning and it was the final qualifying spot after the first baker games. They were in the seventh spot after the third set and then got going for good.
"The fourth baker set, we really got it going and moved all the way up to second but were still 140 pins out of first," Moore said. "We put our nose to the grindstone and went to work in the singles games. Korbin was clutch for us, shooting games of 248 and 246. The team overall was a little up and down but everyone threw big shots in huge moments."
In the finals, Cadillac went 191-182 in the baker games before Kyle Vermilyea threw a 176, Connor Putman a 141, Perry 162, Dylan Vermilyea 237 and Keller a 211 in the individual games.
