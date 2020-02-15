CADILLAC — Take care of business at home.
Steal something on the road.
It still applies.
Cadillac did the first thing, beating Traverse City West 54-46 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night at home.
The win keeps the Vikings (13-2 overall) in the think of the league race with two weeks remaining. Cadillac goes to Petoskey next Thursday in a huge contest and that's the focus, Viking coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
"We took care of our business and we're still in the thick of things," Benzenberg said. "Our job is to get back to work and think about the next one.
"We don't look ahead…we just focus on the next one."
Traverse City Central rallied to beat Petoskey 48-43 Friday, meaning the Vikings, Trojans and Northmen each have two league losses — all to each other.
While Central and Petoskey have home games remaining, Cadillac finishes the league schedule with two road games.
With that in mind, Benzenberg and his team know they have some things to clean up.
"Our guys know we didn't play well tonight," he said. "We have an expectation and we didn't play to that.
"We know we have to keep working to get better."
A chunk of the struggles came offensively on Friday. While Cadillac was up 13-10 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime, it wasn't all that pretty.
With the Titans focusing most of their efforts on Tipp Baker and Cole Jenema, Cadillac got some big shots from Brady McLaurin, Austin Abram and David Johns.
McLaurin hit two threes while Abram and Johns each hit one to spark the Vikings.
"Offensively, we were just kind of spinning our tires early," Benzenberg said. "Brady had the two threes and Austin and David hit shots. Those are big points for our team from guys that don't typically score much."
Cadillac stretched it to 42-30 after three quarters and finished it from there.
Jenema had 12 points while Evan Borr scored 11 and Levi Klotz had eight. Baker had seven points and 13 assists.
• TC West won the JV game 47-40. Jaden Montague and Aden Gurden paced Cadillac with nine points apiece.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 45-35. Derek Rood paced the Vikings (15-1) with 12 points while Keenan Marr scored 10 and Riley Wade had nine.
