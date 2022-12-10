CADILLAC — That’s a lot of hockey in a short amount of time.
Cadillac wrapped up a stretch of five games in 12 days as it beat Genesee (Davison) 3-2 in a non-conference contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
And while Friday’s wasn’t all that pretty at times, the win kept the Vikings unbeaten at 7-0 entering a huge stretch of Big North Conference road contests before the holiday break.
“It’s a good time for a couple of days off and then get into the trenches of the Big North,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Wednesday before going to Alpena next Friday. The Vikings wrap up the 2022 portion of their schedule at Traverse City Central on Dec. 21.
The Northmen are the defending league champion while the Trojans and Wildcats are expected to contend for the title this winter.
Before embarking on that stretch, Graham wants his players to reflect on what’s gotten them to this point because Friday’s contest wasn’t a display of that.
“Throughout the game, we weren’t executing well at times,” he said. “I thought at times we looked tired and just weren’t executing like we had earlier in the week.
“I thought we controlled the first period and didn’t have a lot to show for it. They pushed us and had us on our heels a number of times but we dug down and fought through it.”
Cadillac got on the board at the 7:26 mark of the first period when Henry Schmittdiel scored unassisted. Genesee tied it at 1-1 before Kaleb McKinley scored with 3:27 left in the second period off assists from Jackson Hilt and Cadyn Rossell for a 2-1 lead.
McKinley scored again unassisted with 59 seconds left in the period for the 3-1 lead. Genesee cut it 3-2 just 1:03 into the third but could never get the equalizer.
Dakota Vail stopped 23 of 25 shots he faced in goal.
