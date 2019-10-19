IONIA — So now there's a chance.
Cadillac put itself one step closer to a playoff berth with a 49-35 win over Ionia in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The Vikings (5-3 overall) can earn an automatic berth by knocking off Traverse City Central next Saturday but also have a chance to qualify at 5-4 because of the number of playoff points they have.
Cadillac is in that spot after shaking off last week's loss to TC West, making the trek down to Ionia and starting strong.
The Vikings put three touchdowns on the board in the first quarter and led 21-0 after the first 12 minutes of play.
"I was really happy with how we got off the bus playing really well on both sides of the ball," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "We got up on them quick and that was good to see."
Cadillac added two more scores in the second quarter and led 35-14 at halftime.
Ionia tried to make things interesting down the stretch but could never stop the Vikings when it needed to.
"I thought we lacked some intensity down the stretch and that's something we will be looking to improve," Mallory added.
Tipp Baker paced Cadillac with 106 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries while Carter Harsh added 86 yards one TD on nine carries.
Aden Gurden was 4 of 5 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Alec Barczewski caught two passes for 100 yards, both of which were TDs.
Baker led the defense with 10 tackles and a forced fumble while Barczewski added eight tackles. Julian LaMonde had seven tackles while Luke Enyeart, Noah Cochrane, Collin Johnston and Ryan Warner each had six. Cochrane also returned an interception for a touchdown.
