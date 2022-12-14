CADILLAC — Good defense.
Lots of depth.
Guys that can play different roles.
This has the makings of something pretty good.
While they know they’ve got a long, long way to go before the big games on February and March come calling, Cadillac is laying the foundation for that right now.
The Vikings ran their record to 3-0 as they beat Midland 61-38 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night at home.
Cadillac started the game strong, had a little lull in the second quarter but took care of business from there.
A lot of that business this year is the Vikings’ defensive play. Cadillac is long and athletic and while there’s not the 6-foot, 8-inch stopper waiting in the lane like there was a year ago, the Vikings are better as a team.
“I feel like our ability to guard as a unit is ahead of where we normally are at this juncture of the season,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
And if players get in foul trouble, there’s not a lot of drop off one through eight off the bench.
“I am impressed with our depth,” Benzenberg said. “We don’t lose much when our bench gets in the game.”
Cadillac led Tuesday’s game 18-6 after the first quarter as Jaden Montague and Charlie Howell were the standouts early. The Vikings were up 27-16 at halftime and then took a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings have one more game before the holiday break — against McBain on Dec. 21 at Ferris State — to continue working on the rotation before the bulk of Big North Conference play starts in January.
“We need to continue to learn about each other on the offensive end on the floor but we are growing,” Benzenberg said.
Montague paced Cadillac with 18 points while Riley Wade had 14 points. Howell had nine points and seven rebounds while Kyle McGowan added added six points and nine boards. Gavin Goetz also grabbed six rebounds.
• Midland won the JV game 45-34. Clay Potvin paced the Vikings with 16 points while coach Dan Alto commended the play of Kyle Hubbell.
• Midland won the freshman game 61-38.
Kyle Ross paced the Vikings with 15 points while Lucas Vancil had nine points and 11 rebounds. Cade James had seven points and six rebounds while Broden Biller grabbed six boards.
