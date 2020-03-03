CADILLAC — When the first outside shot fell, there was some relief.
The second brought the crowd to its feet.
By the time the third 3-pointer fell, the opposition called a time out and life was so much better.
Cadillac hit three 3-pointers in a two-minute span in the fourth quarter to rally for a 43-39 win over Ludington in a Division 2 district contest Monday at home.
The Vikings (20-1 overall) were down by as many nine points in the third quarter before rallying for the victory and a date with Reed City in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The perimeter shooting completed a comeback in which Cadillac went from ice cold to hot in a matter of minutes.
"That was so big for us," Cadillac senior guard Makenna Bryant said. "I hit one and Makayla (Knight) hit one and Livi (Meyer) hit one. It was just contagious.
"We're so upbeat now and ready to keep it going from there."
The rally started in earnest when Meyer made a layup and then the first 3-pointer to cut the deficit to just 32-30 with 4:30 remaining in the contest.
A Bryant free throw the next time down made it 32-31 and then Bryant dished to Knight who buried another three to put the Vikings up 34-32 with 3:28 remaining.
Cadillac got a defensive stop and Bryant hit another triple for a 37-32 lead and some breathing room with 2:18 left.
"Livi hit a couple of big shots and then Makenna's and Makayla's threes were huge," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "Makenna had a great ballgame tonight.
"You just hope you get one to fall…that's all you're looking for. We had a couple of shots that finally broke the seal."
Cadillac played well early and led 12-6 after the first quarter but that's when things turned stagnant.
Ludington outscored the Vikings 7-2 in the second quarter and were up 15-14 at halftime.
"We just went cold and started throwing the basketball around," McLaurin said. "We just didn't take care of the ball in the second quarter and we didn't hit any shots.
"The discussion at halftime is that we're only down one and you're playing great defense."
Cadillac got down nine in the third quarter and seemed a little frustrated.
The Vikings' response was to go inside first and get easier shots.
"It just felt like we had to move the ball more and get it inside. We needed something to get us started," Bryant said. "It felt like we needed layups and not the usual threes that we hit because we were falling behind quick.
"Our ball movement was so much better in the second half."
Cadillac trailed 29-23 going into the fourth quarter and was still down seven with 6:02 to go before it finally started heating up.
"It took a little while longer than I wanted but we were missing free throws in the third quarter, too," McLaurin said. "We got a couple to fall and sometimes that's all it takes.
"Our full-court man-to-man sparked us, too. We had to put on some pressure and get the ball back."
After Bryant's three put Cadillac up five, the Orioles got a three-point play to make it 37-35 with 1:50 remaining. The Vikings ran some clock and got a layup by Meyer to make it 39-35 with 1:18 remaining.
Bryant then hit four free throws in the final 100 seconds to seal the win.
She finished with 20 points while Meyer had nine and Molly Anderson scored six.
