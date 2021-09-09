ALPENA — Long bus ride, quick win.
Cadillac picked up a win over Alpena 25-18, 25-7, 25-14 in a Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
“It took us the first 10 points to get going,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“Once we started picking our play up, we were able to set the tone for the rest of the match.
“We served up 12 aces which helped keep them off balance, as well. I liked seeing that aggressiveness from the service line.”
Renee Brines paced the Vikings with 16 assists, nine kills, six digs and four aces while Julia Jezak had 13 digs, four assists and an ace.
Brooke Ellens had nine digs and two aces while Makenzie Johns added three kills and three blocks.
Mady Smith had nine digs and two aces while Macey McKeever recorded four digs, two assists and an ace.
Joslyn Seeley had three kills and two digs; Carissa Musta five kills and a block; Caliey Masserang five kills and a block; and Karsyn Kastl two aces.
Cadillac (11-1 overall, 2-0 BNC) is at the Battle Creek Lakeview Invitational on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 27-25, 25-14, 20-25. Emma Johnson and Reina McMahon led the Vikings in serving.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-17, 25-14, 21-25. Teagan Brown led in attacks while Sam VanBrocklin led in aces.
SHEPHERD — Cadillac’s girls took fourth and the boys fifth in the large-school division of the John Bruder Cross Country Classic at Shepherd.
Powerhouse Ann Arbor Pioneer won the title on the girls’ side with 20 points while Freeland was second at 84, Shepherd third at 124, Cadillac fourth at 134, Pine River 11th at 297 and Lake City 14th at 397.
Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with a ninth-place finish in 19:18 while Regan Hill took 19th in 20:35, Avery Mickelson 30th in 21:49, Ellie Cool 38th in 22:08 and Marisa Mazza 40th in 22:13.
Elizabeth Rigling paced Pine River with a 41st-place finish in 22:17 while Hailey Wanstead was 44th in 22:26, Jersey Johnson 64th in 24:06, Lydia Sterly 79th in 25:09 and Amanda Hill 84th in 26:02.
Rylee Cohoon paced Lake City with a 77th-place finish in 24:55 while Jordan Fox was 25:38, Emma Nickerson 86th in 26:15, Megan Gotschall 87th in 26:29 and Hayleigh Vandertuig 89th in 26:32.
Manton’s girls took second in the small-school division with 81 points while Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart took first at 61.
Molly Harding took first for the Rangers in 20:40 while Morgan Howell was 19th in 23:02, Madison Morris 20th in 23:21, Chloe Colton 21st in 23:21 and Reganne Stahl 28th in 23:53.
“Despite a cold running through the team, our kids ran pretty well,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “Six of our eight girls ran season-best times and five of our six boys did, as well.”
Davison won the boys’ large-school title with 51 points while Freeland was second at 63, St. Louis third at 74, Cadillac fifth at 125, Pine River seventh at 200 and Lake City 12th at 334.
Nolan Nixon paced the Vikings with a 13th-place finish in 17:20 while Gabe Outman was 23rd at 18:11, Matt Stilson 26th at 18:25, Jackson Hilt 27th in 18:28 and Andrew Elmore 36th in 18:57.
Landyn Cool paced the Bucks with a 17th-place finish in 17:52, while Phil Rigling took 32nd in 18:42, Carter Lewis 50th in 20:12, Scott Slocum 51st in 20:15 and Wyatt Underhill 55th in 20:19.
Paxton Hall paced the Trojans with a 39th-place finish in 19:11 while Peter Maddox took 70th in 21:35, Scout Wetzel 76th in 22:10, Gabe Comp 77th in 22:22 and Jordan Rosekrans 100th in 27:52.
Breckenridge took first on the boys’ small-school side with 68 points while Carson City-Crystal was second at 75 and Manton third at 98.
Noah Morrow paced the Rangers with a first-place finish in 15:55 while Johnathen Traxler took ninth in 18:15, Logan Patrick 23rd in 19:18, Nolan Moffit 31st in 20:19 and Ty Harding 42nd in 21:28.
CLARE — Northern Michigan Christian slipped past Clare, 1-0 in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest.
“Tonight was a tough match for us,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “We only had one practice in the last five days due to the long weekend and the game getting rescheduled last night and it definitely showed.
“We were lacking in intensity and pace most of the game. Regardless of that, our passing and possession was excellent, especially since it’s our first time on turf this year. That passing and possession is what allowed us to generate the scoring opportunities we did get.”
Jonas Lanser scored the lone goal of the game off an assist from Trevin Winkle.
Blake DeZeeuw made three saves in goal.
NMC (8-0 overall) is at Cheboygan today.
BUCKLEY — Buckley opened Northwest Conference soccer play with a 7-3 win over Benzie Central.
Senior Luke Frasier paced the Bears with his first career hat trick and added an assist. Alphonso Jimenez and Jake Romzek had a pair of goals and an assist each. Garrett Ensor and Nick Simon also had assists.
Josh Barley had seven saves in goal.
Buckley (4-4 overall, 1-0 Northwest) is at Suttons Bay on Monday.
