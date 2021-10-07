CADILLAC — That was quick.
Cadillac took care of business, sweeping Alpena 25-13, 25-6, 25-17 in a Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
“It was nice to get the win in three tonight, especially since it’s homecoming week,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “I was happy with our focus and our defense.”
Renee Brines paced the Vikings with 14 assists, 11 kills, nine digs and four aces while Carissa Musta had eight blocks, five kills and an assist. Mady Smith had nine digs, five kills, two blocks and an ace while Julia Jezak added seven digs, seven assists and an ace.
Joslyn Seeley had three aces, two digs and a kill while Caliey Masserhang had four kills and two blocks. Brooke Ellens had two digs and an assist; Karsyn Kastl an ace and an assist; Macey McKeever two digs; and Makenzie Johns a kill.
Cadillac (26-6 overall, 6-1 Big North) is at Traverse City Central next Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-16, 27-25, 25-20. Emma Johnson led in digs while Reina McMahon led the way offensively.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-16, 25-20, 25-19. Quinn Hess, Alexa Holly and Mary Claire Rodebaugh led the way at the service line.
LEROY — Northern Michigan Christian wrapped up its second straight Northern Michigan Soccer League title as it beat Pine River 6-0.
“We continued our streak of performing well,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Tonight’s game was a real challenge due to the field conditions. Though the field was extremely muddy and footing was in the gutter, we were able to play through and score some excellent goals tonight.
“I do have to hand it to Pines River’s defensive organization, though. They utilized the offside trap to great effect, multiple times stopping our attacks before they could even begin.”
Seth VanHaitsma had two goals and an assist while Mekhi Harris had two assists. Jonas Lanser, Trevin Winkle, Tucker Tossey and Ethan Clark scored goals while Logan Hart added an assist.
Blake DeZeeuw made one save in the first half while Nathan Eisenga had three in the second half.
Daniel Leydet made 12 saves in goal for Pine River.
“I thought we controlled the final part of the game and they had to put their starters back in,” Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. “We got some shots on goal, as well.”
Lukas Fisher and Javen Wanstead recorded shots on goal for the Bucks.
KINGSLEY — Buckley claimed its first Northwest Conference soccer crown since 1999 with a 6-0 win over Kingsley.
Ross Fairchild paced the Bears with two goals and an assist while Luke Frasier added a goal and two assists. Jakob Barley, Tyler Breithaupt and Tyler Milarch also scored.
Milarch and Garrett Ensor added assists.
Tyler Apple recorded seven saves in the shutout.
Buckley (14-4-1 overall, 9-0 Northwest) hosts Leland on Saturday.
